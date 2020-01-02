GOINS, Barry, age 74, of Powhatan, departed this life on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Envoy at The Meadows in Goochland Virginia. His remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland, where public viewing will be held Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Dr. Gregory Beechaum Sr. officiating. Interment in Little Zion Baptist Church cemetery, Powhatan, Virginia.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of BARRY GOINS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.