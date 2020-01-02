GOINS, Barry, age 74, of Powhatan, departed this life on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Envoy at The Meadows in Goochland Virginia. His remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland, where public viewing will be held Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Dr. Gregory Beechaum Sr. officiating. Interment in Little Zion Baptist Church cemetery, Powhatan, Virginia.View online memorial
