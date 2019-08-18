GOINS, MAMIE

GOINS, Mrs. Mamie Littleton, peacefully received her Heavenly Wings and began her Eternal Life with our Lord and Savior on August 11, 2019. She leaves her very loving and devoted family to cherish her memory husband, Raleigh Goins Sr.; daughter, Mrs. Mechelle Goins Shelton; son, Raleigh (Jackie) Goins Jr.; grandchildren, John (Twaneka) Shelton, Raleigh Goins III, Tarsha Ruffin; great-grandsons, John J. Shelton, Jawuane Shelton; six great-granddaughters, devoted, Jade Valentine; godchildren, Deaconess Mary (Foy) Shaw, Colette (David) Burt, Dr. Arlene Simmons and Darryl (Vikki) Brown; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, devoted, Cleo (Joyce) Gaskins, Alfreda Gaskins and Gladys Cleo Marshall; and an abundance of friends. Earthly remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Swansboro Baptist Church, 3801 Midlothian Turnpike. Interment, Maury Cemetery.View online memorial