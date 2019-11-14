GOLDENBERG, Ronald Edwin, 88, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Carolyn M. Goldenberg; his son, Mark Goldenberg; and his daughter, Cheri Cardon (Reid); grandchildren, Jennifer Layne Bhalla (Jay), Brett Cardon (Marisa) and Benjamin Goldenberg; sister, Jan Baron; and brother, Larry Goldenberg (Gay); sisters-in-law, Darlene Grosser and Myrna Danzig (Howard). Ron was born in Hammond, Indiana on August 14, 1931, the son of the late James and Edna Goldenberg. He enlisted in the Naval Reserve in 1950 and was on active duty during the Korean War at the U.S. Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado, Calif.; he was assigned to Beach Jumper Unit One. He graduated from Clayton High School, Clayton, Missouri, and received Bachelor's and Master's degrees of Science from Washington University and a Ph.D. from Oklahoma State University. Ron's career began in teaching at Normandy and University City Public Schools in St. Louis. He also taught at the University of Georgia as an associate professor. He served as Dean of the School of Education, Dean of the Graduate School and Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs at the University of Evansville Indiana. He retired in 1997 from Eastern Michigan University, where he served for 12 years as Dean of the Graduate School and Vice President for Research. Ron and Carol retired to Hilton Head Island, S.C., in 1997. He was active with the Jewish community and served on the board of directors and was principal of the Sunday school at Temple Beth Yam. He enjoyed his involvement with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and served as Flotilla Commander, Division Captain and Rear Commodore North in the 7th Coast Guard District. Ron and Carol moved to In Richmond, Va., in 2011. He served as Coast Guard Auxiliary Member Training officer at the flotilla and division levels. Ron was an avid history buff and thoroughly enjoyed exploring Virginia's historical sites. He had a great love for and cherished his time with family and friends. Memorial was held Sunday, November 10, at Chesed Shel Emeth Society, 650 White Road, Chesterfield, Mo. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation.View online memorial
