GOLDMAN, Sharon R., 71, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Tracy Levin Winfree (Adam); and her granddaughter, Livi Winfree. She is also survived by her sisters, Ronnie Goldman (Marty), Adrien Watson (Rob), Cathy Crawford (Kent), Beth Weiner (Gary); uncle, Irvin "Chubby" Specter; and many dearly loved nieces, nephews and cousins. A private graveside funeral will be held Monday, June 22, at 11 a.m. at Richmond Beth-El Cemetery Forest Lawn. Donations can be made to Temple Beth-El.

