GOLDSTEIN, Zippi, lived 93 wonderful and fulfilling years. Zippi is survived by her daughter, Julie Mallory and her husband, John; grandsons, Paul Mallory and Scott Mallory and Paul's fiancee, Alyssa Firesheets. Zippi touched the lives of many throughout the Richmond community and was loved deeply by those at the shops and businesses she frequented. Zippi was also endeared by others who enjoyed the heartfelt and entertaining "Nana stories" shared by her family. Zippi's family is especially thankful for her close circle of neighbors and friends who enjoyed Mah Jongg games, Saturday lunches, TJ reunion gatherings and theatre outings with her for so many joyful years. The funeral will be held at Bliley's, 3801 Augusta Ave., on Monday, December 9, at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow in Hebrew Cemetery, after which the family would like you to join them at her daughter's home for a celebratory reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels or to a philanthropy close to your heart.