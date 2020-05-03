GOLLADAY, Bonnie Giannotti, 73, passed away at her home on April 29, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Don Golladay; her two children, Spencer Golladay (Sherri) and Brett Degnan (Dan); her eight grandchildren, Andrew, Samuel, Evan, Grace, Erin, Keller, Edie and Natalie; her brother, Richard Giannotti (Lauren); and her sister, Brenda Stankus (Joe). Bonnie loved the company of her family, and she enjoyed the simple pleasures of both home and garden. Thank you to all of those who have offered continued comfort and kindness to Bonnie and Don over the past two years. The family is planning to have a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, honor Bonnie's memory by giving a gift of time and love to your family.View online memorial
