GOMEZ, Diana Lucia, 62, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at her home in Chesterfield County. Born in Cali, Colombia, South America, she was the daughter of Dr. Humberto and Ana Nury Gomez. As a resident of Good Neighbor Homes, she enjoyed her time and companionship with her fellow residents and staff, as well as with community engagement. Diana will be remembered for her infectious laugh, bright personality and unconditional love for her family and friends. She is survived by her parents; siblings, Maria Bax and husband, Don, Dr. Mario Gomez and wife, Clara Ibeth, Dr. Diego Gomez and wife, Teresa, Luz Sheppard and late husband, Scott, Lina Willis and husband, John "Jack," Vicky Canderelli and husband, Nick; eighteen nieces and nephews and 8 great-nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., North Chesterfield, Va. 23235. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Cancer Society.