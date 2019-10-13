GOMEZ, Roger

GOMEZ, Mr. Roger "Chi Chi", 85, passed away unexpectedly due to an accident on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was born in Mexico, immigrated to the United States and became a U.S. citizen. He was a longtime resident of Quinton, Virginia. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, where he also boxed on the Army team. He was a cancer survivor who loved to hunt, fish, golf and play a good game of tick. Survivors include his wife of over 40 years, Grace; daughter, Trudy Mock (Kevin); and sons, Michael Welch (Dianne) and Kelly Chestnut (Monique); seven grandchildren, Prudence, Ryder, Sienna, Sage, Sofia, Sydney and Chloe; nieces, nephews and many others he lovingly considered family (Matt, Alex and others). The family will receive friends and celebrate Roger's life from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 14, at Brookwoods Golf Club, 7325 Club Dr., Quinton, Va. 23141. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution on Roger's behalf to the American Cancer Society. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial