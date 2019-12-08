GONSHOR, Norman J., 89, of South Chesterfield, Va., formerly of Nanticoke and Mountaintop, Pa., passed away December 4, 2019, at the home of his daughter, Cynthia Verlander and son-in-law, Glenn. He was predeceased by his parents, Adam and Michalina Gonshor; his brothers and sister, Frank, Bernard, Narcy, Edmund, Henry, Alfred and Geraldine Borucki. Mr Gonshor graduated from Newport Township High School in 1948 and was retired from Pennsylvania Gas and Water Company. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Irene Gonshor; sister, Delores Slosky of Nanticoke; grandchildren, Bradley Duval and Adrienne Duval; great-grandchildren, Bryson and Ethan; as well as nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on December 12, 2019, at St. Ann Catholic Church at 7 p.m. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior at the church. Entombment will be at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery in Hanover Township, Pa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Highway, South Chesterfield, Va. 23834. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com.View online memorial