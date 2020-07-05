GOOCH, Rondal Archer Sr., 87, of Sandston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Rondal was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Norma Clarke Gooch; and son, Michael E. Gooch. He leaves behind his daughter, Deborah A. Gooch; son, Rondal A. Gooch Jr. (Marilyn); and daughter-in-law, Delores J. Gooch. Rondal dearly loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Angie Atkinson (Tommy) and their children, Tommy Jr. and Taylor, Rondal Gooch III, Laurie Latham (Michael) and their children, Tyler and Ashley, Michael Gooch (Angie) and their child, Maddison and Steven Gooch. He also leaves behind his sister, Shirley Reaves; and his brother, Rev. Larry Burgess (Nancy). Rondal was a member of Enon United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Enon United Methodist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Va. 22215 or Enon United Methodist Church, 6156 Studley Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.View online memorial
