GOODALE, Mary Elizabeth "Lib," age 90, born February 11, 1929, entered into rest Monday, July 1, 2019, at Westminster Canterbury Assisted Living Home in Henrico County, Virginia. Lib was the daughter of Charlie Goodale and Eula Hawkins. Lib was predeceased by her sisters, Catherine Goodale Davis of Lancaster, S.C. and Peggy Goodale Morrow of Chesterfield, S.C.; and brothers, Ralph and Donnie Goodale of Cheraw, S.C. Lib is survived by brothers, Jerry Goodale (Gail) of Cheraw, S.C. and Thomas and W. M. Goodale (Miriam) of Chesterfield, S.C. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Westminster Canterbury, 1600 Westbrook Drive, Richmond, Va. A private burial will be held at a later date.