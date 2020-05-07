GOODALL, Dennis Keith, 50, of Henrico, departed this life May 2, 2020. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m., and also where a private service will take place Friday, noon. For the safety of family and community we will exercise a 10 person rotation for the viewing. Online condolences at www.owensfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DENNIS GOODALL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.