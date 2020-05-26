GOODE, ANTHONY

GOODE, Anthony K., 51, of Henrico, departed this life May 17, 2020. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Thursday, May 28, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted Friday, May 29, 1 p.m. at Roselawn Memory Gardens, Glen Allen, Va. www.hwdabney.com

