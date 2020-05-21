GOODE, Mrs. Edith M., 85, of Chesterfield, Va., departed this life Monday, May 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Goode; and her parents, John L. and Valara Wyatt Pleasants; brothers, John Jr., George and Nathan; and her sister, Ester Bolling. She is survived by her brother, Henry Pleasants (Laura); sisters, Jessie King and Rose Tyler; sisters-in-law, Betty and Wilnet Pleasants; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at First Antioch Baptist Church, 3920 Maidens Rd., Powhatan, Va.View online memorial
