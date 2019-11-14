GOODE, HENRY

GOODE, Henry Cornelius, 86, of Colorado, formerly of Richmond, Va., departed this life Sunday, November 3, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory son, Joseph Webb of Denver; devoted brother, Lucian Goode Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment Riverview Cemetery.

