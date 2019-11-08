GOODE, John Henry, 74, of Powhatan, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 4, 2019. John "Johnnie" is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Elnora Goode; sons, John F. Goode (Daphne) and Michael A. Goode (Stacy); grandchildren, Jasmine Wright and Justin Goode; great-grandchildren, Eliana Wright-Goode and Selena Wright; sister, Alberta Watson (William Jr.); cousins, Myrtle Goode and Ruth Perkins; and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters in-law, nephews and nieces. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at First Antioch Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va.View online memorial