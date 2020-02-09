GOODE, LAURA

GOODE, Mrs. Laura P., age 97, of Richmond, departed this life February 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Louis Goode Sr. She is survived by four children, Christine Clarke (James), Esther Quarles, Cynthia Goode-Booker (Frank) and Louis Dexter Goode (Darlene); seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Funeral services will be held Monday, 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1200 N. 28th Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Sylvester Smith, pastor, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Monday.View online memorial
