GOODE, Little Miss Olivia, age 4, of Richmond, departed this life December 6, 2019. She is survived by her father, Shay Goode; and mother, Dominique Long; paternal grandparents, Cynthia Goode and Joseph Goode; paternal great-grandmother, Rosa Goode; brother, Jabari Roberts; five aunts and three uncles, including her favorite auntie, Lex; and uncle Noah; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Thursday, at 12 noon. Rev. Jermaine Frazier officiating. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 11:45 a.m. Thursday.