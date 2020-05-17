GOODING, Harry Anthony III, born November 9, 1950, formerly of Highland Springs, Va., passed away at home in Kents Store, Va., on May 1, 2020, at 69 years of age. Harry was predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Mary Payne Gooding; and his parents, Ethel Duncan Gooding and Harry A. Gooding Jr. He is survived by his daughters, Kristie Annette Gooding and Wendy Gail Gooding, both of Kents Store; sisters and brothers-in-law, Beverly and Robert Ladd of Quinton, Barbara and Dave Robinson of Mineral and Brenda and David Tinsley of Kents Store. Arrangements private.View online memorial
