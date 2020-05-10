GOODMAN, MASON

GOODMAN, Mason Wilson Sr., 79, of Hanover County, Va., went to be with the Lord on May 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Dora Goodman; and brother, John Goodman. He is survived by his wife, Ola Goodman; brother, Lee Goodman; children, Mason "Chuck" Goodman Jr. (Beverly), Michael "Chip" Goodman (Betty Kay), Tami O'Neil (Bob), Marjorie Brittian (Jessie), Terry Agee (Glenn), Dawn Benton; 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Mason was a career ironworker and loved horses, dogs and especially, riding his tractor. He was well-known for giving GREAT hugs! A Celebration of Mason's Life will be held at a future date due to the current coronavirus situation. The family wants to express their appreciation to the Farrington Fire Department in Hanover County for all their help and support.

