GOODMAN, Peggy Brooks, 85, went to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1935, to Johnnie A. and Katie W. Brooks. She grew up in Montpelier, Va. and was a graduate of Montpelier School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis P. Goodman; her brothers, Derwood A. Brooks, Julian A. Brooks and Garland W. Brooks. She is survived by her five children, Nancy Goodman and her friend, Bob Shafer, John Goodman, Robert Goodman and wife, Donna, Cynthia Lesher and husband, Lance and Joann Waldrop and husband, John Allen. She was a wonderful Grandma to her grandchildren, Nicole Nies and her husband, Alex, Alex Goodman, Christa, Tabitha and Seth Lesher and Luke Waldrop. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Edith A. Brooks; and many loving nieces and nephews. In their 57 years of marriage, Peggy was devoted to her husband and children. She welcomed everyone she met with a hug and a kind word. She loved the holidays and made each one special for her family. Mom's giving heart reached out to everyone she met. Over the years, she welcomed many children into her home as if they were her own as she cared for them while their parents worked. She was a dedicated Christian and was an example of Christ in all she did. We could always count on her guidance and faith. We will miss her unconditional love and her sweet spirit. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the MCV Foundation in support of the NICU. Checks should be made payable to MCV Foundation, with a notation in memo for the NICU. Checks should be mailed to MCV Foundation, BOX 890234, Richmond, Va. 23298. The funeral arrangements are being handled by Bliley's Funeral Home on Staples Mill. A link for live streaming of the service can be accessed at blileys.com/obituaries (click on Tribute Wall Tab) on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 12 noon. Private interment in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.View online memorial
