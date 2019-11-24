GOODNOUGH, Judith Barrett Newton, passed away peacefully at her home in Midlothian, Va., on November 14, 2019. All of her five children were at her side when she slipped away to meet her heavenly Father. She was born April 5, 1939, to the late Roy Lester and Rebecca Dickerson Newton. She graduated in 1956 from Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth, Va. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Goodnough, William Triplett and Richard Griswold; daughter, Suzanne; parents, Roy and Rebecca Newton; and a brother, Roy "Skip" Newton Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her six children, Judith Napier, Richard Griswold, Diane Lee, Cindy Perkins (Alan), Todd Triplett and a stepdaughter, Drusilla Hodges (Billy); and her sister, Mary Alice Gaffos. She had 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was followed in death by her son, Todd, on November 20, 2019. Mom was a woman of remarkable strength and character, an unshakable rock in the foundation of our family through the years. Her capacity to love and share herself with each member was boundless. She possessed a wonderful personality, a quick wit and a marvelous sense of humor, seeming to live up to that auburn hair and those charming, youthful freckles. Her beauty shown both inside and out. She was a snappy dresser, loved good music and dancing with Boppa. Her love of books often found her reading two or three at one time. She spent her life as a homemaker, and her talents in that capacity were endless. She was an extremely gifted seamstress and a master of the needle, enjoying embroidery, cross stitch, knitting, needlepoint and quilting. Pottery classes taken showed she had a very skilled hand producing some lovely items. Mom was also a fantastic cook, wowing family and friends with her delicious cold oven pound cakes and cowboy cookies (that no one seems to be able to duplicate). Regardless of the creative originone could always anticipate receiving a wonderful gift at Christmastime, made by her loving hands. Her beautiful garden reflected not only her green thumb, but also, her artistic eye for beauty and her love of Nature. She was a tireless and true fighter in the face of numerous health issues and many of the sad losses in life that she had to endure. That brave, fighting spirit, positive attitude and love of life sustained her throughout all of her years. She was the epitome of an exceptional mother. Whether it was encouragement, support or guidance, her devotion to our family was incredible and always given with unconditional love. She was an amazing sister to Mary Alice and Skip, a loyal and treasured friend to many and a true inspiration to all who knew her. Her gentle smile and bright light will be greatly missed by everyone, but it will forever continue to shine in all of our hearts. We know she was welcomed in Heaven with many opened arms, but especially by those we've lost recently, her beloved husband, Bob; brother, Skip; loving son-in-law, Rich; and her son, Todd. We wish to thank all of the staff, nurses and doctors at her Dialysis centers, especially Davita Dialysis at Ivymont Shopping Center in Midlothian, Va. Also a special thanks to the many wonderful caregivers and staff at Humana at Home, Capital Caring and Alliance Transport who were there for her during this last year. A special thanks as well to the doctors, nurses and skilled workers at Sheltering Arms Rehabilitation Facility at St. Frances, to Dr. Katrina Murphy and Dr. Peter Alexander at St. Marys Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Backpacks of Love, 3035 Lower Hill Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139 Family and friends are invited to celebrate our mother and brother, Todd's lives on Saturday, November 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Loving Funeral Home, 3225 Academy Ave., Portsmouth, and in Richmond on Monday, December 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Estate at Independence, 600 Founders Bridge Blvd, Midlothian, Va.View online memorial