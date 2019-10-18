GOODWIN, Patricia Mills. It is with great sadness that the family announces her passing on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the age of 79. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 60 years, Archie Goodwin; daughter, Angelia Goodwin; son-in-law, Jimmy Ashley; beloved cousins, many friends; and her beagle, "Opal." Her father and mother, Henry and Minnie Mills of Asheboro, N.C., preceded her in death. Pat graduated Asheboro High School in 1958 and attended Appalachian State College. She married Archie and they settled in Richmond, Va. Pat's passion was painting. She was a wonderful artist and delighted her family and friends by often gifting them her artwork. The river, travel, fashion, fishing and animals were also her passions; Pat and Archie traveled to many wonderful cities and countries. Pat would tell you among her favorites were a girls' trip to Russia and a family trip to South Africa and safari. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal shelter or rescue.View online memorial