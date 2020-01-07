GOODWIN, William Hunter III, age 51, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020, after a courageous, 16-month battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Crystal Hicks Goodwin; and his stepdaughters, Cabell Victoria Hickman and Pierce Olivia Hickman. Hunter is also survived by his parents, William Hunter "Bill" Goodwin Jr. and Alice Tolley Goodwin; his siblings, Molly Goodwin Hardie (Robert), Matthew Tolley Goodwin (Kirsti), Camp Goodwin August (Tappan) and Peter Overton Goodwin (Cara). He also is survived by his nieces and nephews, Jack, Henry, Charles, Edward, Daniel, Alice, Evelyn, Tappy, Eberly and Bobby. Also surviving Hunter are his in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. William L. Hicks (Lila); sister-in-law, Kimberly H. Ramsey (Jay); and brother-in-law, William L. Hicks Jr. (Jennifer); as well as nieces and nephews, Mary Brooke, Darden, Coleman and Connor. Hunter graduated from The Collegiate School in 1987 and Vanderbilt University in 1991 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. In 1995, he graduated from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia with a Master's in Business Administration. A kind and generous man, Hunter will be remembered for his love and dedication to his wife, family and friends, his selflessness and caring heart and his interest in supporting causes relating to cancer research, diabetes research, education and children's sports, particularly golf. Loved and adored by all, Hunter will also be remembered for his indomitable spirit and courage, his reliance on faith and hope, his goal setting and his determination to do the right thing for everyone. Over the last 20 years, Hunter became a very successful investor in businesses and real estate. He was Chairman of several companies and always displayed an unusual ability to look to the future and provide insightful comments. While his demeanor was laid back and relaxed, he had a commanding presence in the board room. His lifelong passion was to perfect his golf game, which he was able to accomplish in the last few years. He was club champion at several golf clubs, the most recent occurring in the 2019 Member-Member tournament at Kinloch Golf Club this past October. Hunter was able to achieve four holes-in-one during his lifetime, two of which his father was fortunate to witness and another was observed by one of his best friends, Patrick O'Toole. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 9, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23226. A private burial service will take place in St. Mary's Episcopal Church Cemetery prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Frederick Banting Foundation, Inc. supporting juvenile diabetes (1801 Libbie Avenue, 2nd Floor, Richmond, Va. 23226), The First Tee of Greater Richmond (9211 Forest Hill Avenue, Suite 104, Richmond, Va. 23235), The Virginia Home (1101 Hampton Street, Richmond, Va. 23220) or St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of WILLIAM GOODWIN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.