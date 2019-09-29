GOODWYN, Jean Moss, 85, joyfully entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, September 26, 2019, in her home in Powhatan. Jean was born to the late John Skidmore Moss and Sallie Roberta Moss on November 23, 1933. Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Nathaniel Boswell Goodwyn; and her brother, Raymond Moss. Jean is survived by four children and their spouses, Michael (Cindy), Sallie Ann Jett (Thornton), Teresa Vinson (Raymond), Dennis (Katie); 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Jean moved to Powhatan County at the age of 12. She graduated from Powhatan High School in 1952. She enjoyed organizing and attending class reunions and outings with her classmates until her passing. Jean was a charter member of the Powhatan Woman's Club for 47 years, passionately serving as Chaplain, Fine Arts Chairman, Secretary and President. Jean devoted much of her time to her church, Red Lane Baptist, serving in many capacities: choir member, adult leader, VBS missionary to Norfolk and various committees. Jean believed God places us on this earth to serve Him and our fellow men. She faithfully served with dedication, energy and joyfulness. Spending time with family and friends was Jean's passion and delight. Her personality, full of humor and wit, will be greatly missed. It is a comfort to know that while she is absent in her body, she is present with her Lord. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 30, at the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, in the Red Lane Baptist Church, Powhatan, with interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Red Lane Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
