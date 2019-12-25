GORDON, Anne Clayman, 94, passed away Friday morning, after a short illness. There were many phases to her long, full life. She married Irving L. Gordon when she was 20, bore and raised two children, Jeffrey and Marshall, and by 40 was a partner with her husband in running Gordon's Market, 2400 W. Main St. 20 years later, they sold the store and retired. Her life as a widow began 10 years later. In 1996, she began another career as a regular volunteer at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital, including service on the board of the volunteers organization for several years. Throughout her life, she was a stalwart of Temple Beth-El and its Sisterhood and became a nightly presence at the Beth-El minyan. She took leadership roles in the Beth Sholom Home auxiliary. She took great pleasure in her circle of mahjong activities and friends. She lived a full life in her 94 years and lived fully throughout. She brought life and love to all who came to know her and she was widely-loved. She is survived by a son, Jeffrey (Jessica Lane); a sister-in-law, Helen Dobken; four nephews and nieces, Joey Clayman (Rose), Jeffrey Harrison (Lusia), Barbara Cafarella and Myrna Dobken; nine grandnieces and nephews and nine great-grandnieces and nephews. The combined Gordon-Clayman-Gary families comprise an extended cousins network who survive her. She was predeceased by her son, Marshall; by her brother, Harry; her sisters, Eva and Fanny; and her sister-in-law, Nettie. Donations should be made in her honor to Temple Beth-El or the Temple Beth-El Sisterhood. May her memory be a blessing.View online memorial
