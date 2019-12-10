GORDON, CHAD

GORDON, Chad Phillip, 27, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord, December 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy I. Roberts. Chad is survived by his father, Richard Gordon; a brother, Dr. Ryan Gordon and his wife, Stephanie; and his nephew, Henry Gordon. Chad enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his passion for aviation meant that the sky was home for him. In his eyes, the sky was never the limit, but just the beginning, and now he soars. The family will receive friends to celebrate Chad's life Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.

