GORDON, Chad Phillip, 27, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord, December 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy I. Roberts. Chad is survived by his father, Richard Gordon; a brother, Dr. Ryan Gordon and his wife, Stephanie; and his nephew, Henry Gordon. Chad enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his passion for aviation meant that the sky was home for him. In his eyes, the sky was never the limit, but just the beginning, and now he soars. The family will receive friends to celebrate Chad's life Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Richmond Pitmaster Tuffy Stone and co. taking over Westover Hills coffee shop to open The Westover restaurant
-
Richmond firefighter slain in Hopewell was not intended target and was shielding her child from gunfire
-
Pink Flamingo restaurant is now open in former Pasture space
-
Richmond Tacky Lights List 2019