GORDON, Daniel "Sonny Strong" Jr., age 79, of Richmond, departed this life July 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by one son, Daniel Gordon III. He is survived by daughter, Cheryleen Hawley; four sons, Terry Hawley, Eugene Jackson, Frank and John Gordon; stepchildren, a host of grandchildren; two sisters, Patsy Gordon-Stewart and Carolyn Gordon; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and friends. He taught karate at the Downtown YMCA for over 40 years. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Monday.View online memorial