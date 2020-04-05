GORDON, DAVID "MAX"

GORDON, David Maxwell "Max," 22, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, David Gordon; his grandparents, Ellis and Pat Abrams; and his grandmother, Pat Janss. He is survived by his mother, Carol Abrams Gordon; his uncle, James Gordon; and his grandfather, Tom Gordon (Andrea). Born in the Outer Banks, water was always in his soul. He loved crabbing as much as he loved fishing. Max was a wonderful and loyal friend, and had a beautiful, sweet sentimental heart. He will be truly missed by all of his friends and family. Due to the Coronavirus, a celebration of his life with a reception to follow will take place at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Comfort Zone Camp (https://comfortzonecamp.kindful.com/).View online memorial
