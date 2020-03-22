GORDON, Howard J. "Jack," 77, passed away on March 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Heath Gordon; daughter, Codie Danielle Johnson (Alex); sister, Betty Gordon Rice; nieces, Sharon Condrey (Ken) and Karen Rice; mother-in-law, Joyce Heath; sister-in-law, Darlene Patterson; and niece, Krystle Myers. Known as "Jackie" to his Thomas Dale friends, he was an avid drag racing and NASCAR fan, as well as a UVA sports fanatic and dog grandpa. He passed away peacefully after a battle with heart failure. He is now in heaven with Elvis singing and TCB. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #47, P.O. Box 625, Chesterfield, Va. 23832.View online memorial
