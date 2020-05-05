GORDON, Josie, was born on October 25, 1918. She was 101 years old when she received her angel wings and went to be with the lord on May 2, 2020. Josie was preceded in death by her parents, Flossie and Charles Ward; and her son, Joseph Robbins. She is survived by her daughters, Betty, Dorothy and Wanda; seven grandkids, Angela (Phil), Crystal (Derrick), Mike (Allison), Steve (Laura), Frankie (Jessica), Jenifer and Dawn; and 18 great-grandkids. She was a longtime member of Lyndale Baptist Church and worked for A&P for 20 years. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and was loved by so many. Many that knew Josie, know just how sweet and wonderful she was. Darlene, who was a good friend of the family, was a big help to Josie's daughters during this time of need. We wanted to take a moment and thank the nurses that took care of her. We miss her so much! Services will be private.View online memorial
