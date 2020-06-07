GORDON, Margaret Christine, age 99, of Richmond, Va., departed this life June 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Gordon; and her sister, Evelyn Ambs. She is survived by two nephews, Stephen Paul Ambs and Mark Damian Ambs and his wife, Vio Ambs; several great-nieces and nephews and several great-great-nieces and nephews. She is fondly remembered as a strong, faith filled woman, a "Steel Magnolia," with an abundant love for family. She had a quiet sense of humor that would surprise you when you least expected it. She graduated from Bryan College in Tennessee and was a long time employee of the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond, Va., where at one point she worked with war bonds. In fact, she stated the period of history that made the greatest impression in her life was WWII. She was a vital and instrumental member of the West End Alliance Church in Richmond, Va. She held many positions in the church including librarian, board secretary, treasurer and organist. She was an avid sewer, especially cross stitch, crochet and quilting. She loved music, bible study, reading, road trips and spice cake and did not like to cook. She was a gentle soul who told interesting stories about how things were when loaves of bread cost five cents and a truck brought ice for the ice box. A graveside service for friends and family will take place Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your preferred charitable organization. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
