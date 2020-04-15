GORDON, Ruth Grigg, 87, of Orange, formerly of Amherst, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. Ruth was the loving wife of The Rev. John Gordon for 67 years. She grew up in Dillwyn and attended Madison College. Ruth was very active in community and church groups throughout her life. She did so many things lovingly and unselfishly, always putting others before herself. Ruth enjoyed reading, quilting and was an avid UVA fan. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Anne Gordon-Arbogast (Larry), John Gordon III (Dawn), Elizabeth Yezierski (Kevin) and Mary Ellen Gordon; five granddaughters, Betsy Mason, (Stuart), Christy Chilton, Ashley Gordon, Ginny Welch (Chris), Molly Scharf (Mike); four great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Hill; brother, George Grigg (Peggy); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carole Gordon Chilton; and her brother, Nicholas Grigg. A service will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rose Union Baptist Church, P.O. Box 45, Piney River, Va. 22964. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
Many Richmond-area families live in hotels. The COVID-19 crisis could put them on the street.
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…