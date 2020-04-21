GORE, NORMA

GORE, Mrs. Norma Routt, was born in Roanoke, Virginia in February of 1939. She entered Heaven's gates on April 17, 2020. She was an adoring mother and friend to all she met. Norma loved people and they loved her back. She enjoyed spending time with friends, talking and loved to "do" lunch as often as possible. Her abundant love of life was most evident in the joy she found when surrounded by her favorite things. Her greatest love was her husband of 58 years, James L. Gore. Her love for him formed an unbreakable and unwavering bond that made them inseparable until the very end. Norma had a resolute and unfaltering faith in God. She was often heard quoting the Bible to impress upon us and others important lessons that would last us a lifetime. Her passionate pursuit in this life was not that of her own happiness but for the happiness and fulfillment of others. Norma was preceded in death by both her parents, Bessie and Red Routt. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, James L. Gore. She is also survived by her three siblings, Joyce Wroniewicz and her husband, Greg, Bill Routt and his wife, Sharon and Ed Routt and his wife, Betty Jo; her three adoring sons, Larry and his wife, Sallie, Dan and his wife, Crystal and Matt and his wife, Jama; and her five precious grandchildren, Jacklyn Gore, Daniella Gore, Gianna Gore, Devin Moffitt and Logan Moffitt. Her devoted husband Jim lovingly cared for and comforted her in the sanctuary of their own home for these last few years while her friend, Judy visited weekly to offer friendship, fellowship and compassionate companionship; for these gifts we will all be forever grateful. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family is unable to receive friends and visitors at this time however plans for a Celebration of Life will be upcoming in the near future. In lieu of flowers, we respectfully ask that you instead make a donation to Bon Air Baptist Church or your favorite charity, Norma always had a heart for giving and would love this gesture. "Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of Death, I will fear no evil; For You are with me: Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me." Psalm 23:4View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
UPDATE: Four Northern Virginia counties account for 42% of state's COVID-19 hospitalizations
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
COVID-19 testing, the key to lifting public restrictions, stalls in Virginia
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…