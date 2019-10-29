GOTT, Mary Mooney "Margie," 81, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord Monday, October 28, 2019. Margie will always be revered for her brownies and school lunches as cafeteria manager at St. Benedict Catholic School for 23 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a proud member of the Lilies of the Holy Trinity Society Women's Group at St. Benedict. She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Gott. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Robert Gott; children, David Gott (Karen), Wendy Russell and Amy Taylor (Mike); grandchildren, Joe, Meg and Harry; siblings, Dottie Lensinboltz (Joe), Ernest Mooney (Betty), Richard Mooney (Kathy), Gina Alexander (Douglas). The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St. Interment in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Benedict School or Church.View online memorial