GOULD, Grace Elizabeth Coleman, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents and four older brothers; her loving husband, Harry; and their beloved son, David. She is survived by her beloved son, Jamie and wife, Cathy, of Morehead City, N.C.; and her wonderful grandchildren, Alex, Harrison and wife, Stephanie, Dare and husband, Philip; several nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Florida; and her "grand-dog," Sam. She is also survived by her devoted friend, Cynthia Chatman; Jamie's mother-in-law, Lela; and Jamie's special brother-in-law, Stephen. Grace was a 50-year member of Greentree Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star. She was a former member for many years at LaSertoma Club and Robious Heath Club and a longtime member of Bon Air Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends at Woody Funeral Home at 1020 Huguenot Road, Richmond, Va., on October 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. The family will also hold a private service at Westhampton Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that you consider a memorial gift in Grace's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38101-9929 or to a charity of your choice.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.