GOULDIN, Christine Kemp, 93, of Warsaw, Va., passed away on March 2, 2020, reuniting with her husband of 54 years, Richard Wilson Gouldin. Christine was born on October 18, 1926, at King and Queen Courthouse, Va. She graduated from Pleasant Hill High School, Shanghai, Va., in 1944 and the Johnston-Willis School of Nursing, Richmond, Va., in 1947 as a Registered Nurse. Christine worked as a private duty nurse for 10 years. She is survived by two sons, Robert Alfred Gouldin and his wife, Sandy, of Richmond and Richard Wilson Gouldin Jr. and his wife, Susan, of Warsaw. She was adored as "Mamaw" by her grandchildren, Kemp Gouldin of Arlington, Va., Davis Gouldin and his wife, Frances, of Charleston, S.C., Meghan Young and her husband, Ned, of Boston, Mass., Richard Wilson Gouldin III and his wife, Ellyn, of Huntersville, N.C. and Walton Gouldin and his wife, Katie, of Columbus, Ohio. Christine was blessed during the past three years with four great-grandchildren, Nick Gouldin, Hannah Gouldin and twins, Whit and Porter Young. She was a longtime member of Warsaw United Methodist Church. The family extends its deepest gratitude to Christine's friend and devoted caregiver, Dorothea Corbin, for her steadfast help and support. The family will receive friends at Welch Funeral Home, Marks Chapel, 10300 Richmond Road, Warsaw, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Warsaw United Methodist Church, 287 Main Street, Warsaw. The service will be followed by a reception in the Church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the RCC Educational Foundation Catherine Courtney Nursing Endowment, P.O. Box 923, Warsaw, Va. 22572 or to Warsaw United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 291, Warsaw, Va. 22572.View online memorial
