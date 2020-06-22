GRADY, James "Jim" E., died July 17, 2019, from Parkinson's in Las Vegas, Nev. Jim was born in Medford, Mass., June 22, 1940, to R. Ralph and Emily V. (Grala) Grady. Jim is survived by his brother, Richard R. Jr. and Bonnie Grady of Pahrump, Nev.; sister, Donna and Albert R. De Florio of Westwood, Mass.; and sister, Linda and Paul DeMinico of Sanbornton, N.H. and Chang Mai, Thailand and their sons, Michael, Peter and David. Jim graduated from Medford, Mass. schools, Massachusetts Maritime Academy (Engineer) and Babson College (MBA). He was in the U.S. Merchant Marine and a Naval Reserve Lieutenant. Jim traveled the world managing engineers on commercial ships until fast container turnaround eliminated time to enjoy arts and cuisine ashore. Jim learned "buildings are ships that don't move." Jim managed the new 28 State St., Boston, Mass., building for Cabot Cabot & Forbes. CC&F sent Jim to Richmond, Va., for six months to start up the 8th & Main building. Jim fell in love with Richmond and stayed for over 40 years. He founded and was President of the Property Management Co. of Virginia Realty and Development Co., Richmond, Va. and earned many real estate awards and certificates. Before retirement, Jim refurbished the 8th & Main to its original beauty. Jim moved to Pahrump, Nev., to be near Richard, his brother and good friend. Jim had a good sense of humor and high ethics. He helped people start small businesses and encouraged many to get degrees or better positions. Jim loved to research companies and invest in the stock market. In private, his family buried Jim with his beloved parents at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford, Mass.View online memorial
