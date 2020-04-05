GRAHAM, Betty Jean Knight, 74, of Chapin, S.C., passed away on March 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland Knight Sr. and Elizabeth Knight; brother, Lloyd Knight; son, Jeff Graham, United States Air Force hero. She is survived by her three daughters, Karen (Scott Sheffield), Jill (Danny Lasseter) and Amanda (Joel Taylor); four grandchildren, Nate and Alex (Sheffield), Farrah and Tatum (Lasseter), whom she dearly loved. She was born on February 16, 1946, in Richmond, Va. She graduated from John Marshall High School. She grew up on Fulton Hill, some of the best times in her life. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA in her honor. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at a later time, interment will be private.View online memorial
