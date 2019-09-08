GRAHAM, Mrs. Carolyn Pleasants, 70, of Powhatan, Virginia, passed away at her home on August 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer "Skip" Graham. Carolyn was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She was kind, compassionate, intelligent and so very sweet. Carolyn loved gardening and rescuing any type of stray animal. Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maymont Foundation, or the Richmond Animal League.View online memorial