GRAHAM, Hattie Elizabeth Jennings, passed away on July 8, 2020, at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Hoyt Graham; parents, Obie Thomas Jennings and Rosie Puckett Jennings; sisters, Maggie Etta Jennings and Margaret Lunsford (Harvey); brothers, Charlie Jennings (Bernice), Matthew Jennings (Pattie), Robert Jennings (Janet) and Clarie Jennings; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Henry Chandler (Sarah), Robert Graham (Elsie), Charlie Graham (Pauline), Shubert Graham (Leona), DeGene White (Margaret) and Millard Batton (Josie). She is survived by her daughters, Donna Stanley (Dale), Patricia Finestone (David Bradley) and Marsha Hallinan (Rick); grandchildren, Daniel Hallinan (Sarah), Sean Hallinan, Ashley Finestone (Matt Wylie) and Emily Finestone; great-grandchildren, Savannah Stile and Ainsley Wylie; brothers-in-law, Howard Graham and Raymond Graham (Lois); and many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Hattie was an active member of Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church. She retired from the Chesterfield County Public School System after many years of working as a library aide. The family wishes to express its deepest gratitude for care provided by Margaret Hughes, Mary Moore Phillips, Wanda Corbin and Dezirea Martin. A funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Bliley's Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Ceremony may be viewed online at https://youtu.be/wxeazbki4w0. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 75655, North Chesterfield, Va. 23236 and Coalfield Water Development Fund, Special Project Fund, P.O. Box 2194, Coeburn, Va. 24230.View online memorial
