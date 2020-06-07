GRAHAM, James Milton III, 80. It is with great sadness that the family of Jim Graham announces his unexpected passing on June 1, 2020, due to complications during surgery. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Doris Womack Graham and James M. Graham Jr. of Richmond, Va., where Jim graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1958 and then the University of Alabama after serving in the U.S.N. Jim is survived by his devoted partner and husband of 40 years, Hal Kam of Orinda, Calif.; and his loving sister, Patsy Graham Willis of Richmond, Va.; many friends and relatives. He was a brilliant member of Mensa, an accomplished computer programmer and a financial counselor as a hobby. He loved returning to Richmond for TJ reunions, gardening, movies and music, as well as traveling around the world. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.View online memorial
