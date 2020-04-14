GRAHAM, Linda DeCantis, 61, of Richmond, died April 11, 2020 at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Henrico. Linda was born August 5, 1958, in Washington, D.C., to the late D.P. and Wanda DeCantis. She was raised in Alexandria, Va., graduated from Mt. Vernon High School and went on to earn her B.A. in drama from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. Following college, she moved to New York City to pursue a career in acting while working full-time at Practicing Law Institute. She loved every minute of living in New York City. In the mid-'80s, following the birth of her daughter, she moved back to Richmond. She worked for Verizon Communications as a Management Executive, covering D.C., Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia, until her health began to deteriorate in 2009. She had a passion for life, loved the arts, enjoyed traveling, fishing, golfing, fine dining and most of all, her beloved pets. Linda is survived by her devoted daughter, Erika S. Kaufman; two sisters, Debra L. DeCantis and Margaret D. (Mark) Wilhour; a brother, Tom DeCantis; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and her longtime companion, Charles "Chuck" Graham. Her wishes were to be cremated and scattered at a place she loved, Diamond Shoals just off the coast of Cape Hatteras, N.C. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at Altmeyer.com. Riverside-Altmeyer Funeral Home in Newport News is handling arrangements.View online memorial
