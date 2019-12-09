GRAHAM, Michael Roger, age 71, cashed in his chips on November 13, 2019. Michael was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his time as a MP in Germany. Michael leaves behind his three sisters, Carole, Janet and Kathy Graham; nephews, Christopher Cone (Anne) and Mathew Graham (Melissa); niece, Katie Bellile (Jeff); great-nieces, Julia Cone, Adelei Kruegler, Emilie Graham and Jennifer Patton. Michael also leaves a host of dear friends and relatives; and his best buddies, Tommy Hooper, Warren Church, Joyce Keller and Ilona Griffith. Waiting for him are his parents, James and Mary Graham; nephew, Andrew Cone; and brother-in-law, Brian Bellile. A Celebration of Life will take place on December 12, 2019. Please contact Janet Graham at jan280@aol.com for details.View online memorial