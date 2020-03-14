GRAHAM, ORMOND "BUDDY"

GRAHAM, Ormond Wilson "Buddy," 84, of Chester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Weldon and Phoebe Graham; brothers, Bryan and Gerald Graham; and sister, Juanita Brown. He is survived by his children, Kathy Graham Pettus (Mike), Janet Graham Mauler (Tom) and Walter Ormond Graham (Debbie); grandchildren, Rhonda Steele (Andrew), Jennifer Holmes and Tim Holmes (Hannah); and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers, David (Anita) and Ronald Graham; sister, Isabelle Cole; sister-in-law, Marie Boerner; devoted friend, Emily Glidewell; "adopted" son, Merle Glidewell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Central Baptist Church, 1500 Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield, Virginia 23236, with entombment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester. The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In memory of Buddy Graham, memorial donations may be made to Bon Secours Community Hospice House, 1133 Old Bon Air Road, N. Chesterfield, Virginia 23235. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
