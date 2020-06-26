GRAMMENOS, Paraskevi, 90, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Tom; son, John and his wife, Vicky; and three grandchildren, Tommy, Costa and Michael. Paraskevi was a loving wife, mom and grandma, lovingly known as "YiaYia." She enjoyed knitting, reading and gardening. Visitation and Trisagion service will be private. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Interment Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
UPDATED: Armed airport police officer arrested at building overlooking Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions