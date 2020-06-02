GRANDSTAFF, Lee Roy, 94, of Gum Spring, Virginia, passed away May 29, 2020, at home. He was born to Moses Washington and Ada Lavana Lewis Grandstaff in Columbia, Virginia, at Ben Glade Farm (Heaven). He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Virginia Parrish; and his brother, Boyd; his sisters, Mabel Edwards, Virginia Hicks, Vernell Amos and Cassie Phiefer. He is survived by his much-loved family, Boyd Leake, Sandra Able and Gail Quinn; his much-loved and devoted brother, M. Samuel Grandstaff; and loving sisters, Adelle Hicks and Thelma Atkinson. He was a lifetime member of Perkins Baptist Church, where a graveside private military ceremony will be conducted. Lee was proud to serve his country in World War II. Those who wish to show respect may come and park in the church lot during the service (restrooms available). In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Perkins Baptist Cemetery fund or the Alzheimer's Association. Norman Funeral Home of Goochland, Virginia, is handling the arrangements.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
