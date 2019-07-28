GRANT, Dottie Eugenia Warford, 96, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Muncie, Ind. She was born in Butler, Dekalb County, Ind., on November 22, 1922, to Paul E. Warford and Leone (Castor Richards) Gindele. She was married on August 24, 1947, in Kendallville, Ind., to Richard Campbell Grant, who preceded her in death on January 13, 1972. She was a dedicated volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va., for 40 years. She is survived by a brother, Lynn (Connie) Speaker, Prior Lake, Minn.; five grandchildren, Paul, Allison, David, Katie and Emily Grant; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; a brother, Richard Warford; and a sister, Patricia McLallin. She was also preceded in death by her son, Richard Bruce Grant on April 24, 2019, in Muncie, Ind. Burial will be in Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, Md. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation for benefit of St. Mary's Good Samaritan Fund, 5008 Monument Ave., 2nd Floor, Richmond, Va. 23230.View online memorial