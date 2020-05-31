GRANT, George E., 88, of Chesterfield, passed away May 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his daughter, Dawn Grant Sarver; parents, James Grant of Hermon, Maine and Viola Grant Rogerson of Hampden, Maine; and brother, Walter Grant of Trenton, Maine. He is survived by two sons, Douglas George "Musky" (Rhonda) of Midlothian and David (Andrea) of Goochland; five grandchildren, Dean Grant (Amy), Deangela Wells (Jacob), Denyse Grant, Brittany Sarver Kiniry (Scott) and Kaitlyn Grant; seven great-grandchildren, Ryan and Kelsey Grant, Alison and Hannah Wells, Tyler and Brandon Southard and Hadley Kiniry; two sisters, Patricia Whitney of Hampden, Maine and Donna Morrison (Dave) of Levant, Maine; one brother, Donald (Sandra) of Bangor, Maine; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and his best friend, "Miss Holly" dog. George was born in Hermon, Maine, attended school in Maine and graduated from Hampden Academy. He married Barbara and they made their home in Hampden. George joined the Air National Guard at an early age and went on active duty with the Air Force and was stationed in Colorado. He returned to Hampden after the Korean War and was an Air Technician with the Maine Air National Guard. In 1954, the Air Force became his career, and he was stationed in the following areas: Thule, Greenland, Westover, Mass., Fairbanks, Alaska, Binsfeld, Germany and was an Air Force recruiter in Elmira, Brooklyn and Long Island, N.Y. He retired from the Air Force in 1975 and at the time moved with his family to Richmond, Va. George and his wife, Barbara, fulfilled retirement at Lake Gaston, N.C., where he enjoyed fishing, boating and watersports with his grandchildren and entertaining his family and friends. They later returned to Chesterfield to be closer to their family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. George was a very talented guitarist and played in several bands throughout his lifetime. He was also a skilled carpenter and could build anything. He was the owner and operator of B&G Home Improvement. George was a wonderful husband, father, "Papa" and friend. George enjoyed Senior Softball until he was 72 years old. He loved life, his family, his country, traveling, a good joke, playing guitar and cribbage. George was a member of the Air Force Sergeants Association and the American Legion Post #284. During his final six months, he lived at Sitter and Barfoot VA Care Center, Richmond, Va., and enjoyed the new friends he made at his residence. The family extends a special thanks to Sitter and Barfoot, VCU Health, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Capital Caring Health. A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date; however, at this time in lieu of flowers and a later service, donations can be sent to Sitter and Barfoot Veteran's Service Foundation, 101 N. 14th Street, 17th Floor, Richmond, Va. 23219. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
