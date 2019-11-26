GRATZ, John Chester, 80, of Richmond, Va., passed away at home November 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Helene Bender Gratz; and a son, Mark Gratz. He is survived by his wife, Theresa T. Gratz; his children, Michael Gratz and Michelle (Ross) Gratz; and his sisters, Charlotte Hoyle and Nancy (Warren) Winner. John served in the United States Navy. He was an auto mechanic and loved racing. A celebration of his life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231.View online memorial